Micheal Steven Pleger, 54, of Callaway, MD was committed into the arms of Jesus on February 3, 2026 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C., with his loving family at his side.

He was born on March 31, 1971 at Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County, MD to the late Richard Bruce Pleger and Myra Jane (nee: Killgore) Pleger of Scotland, MD.

Mike recognized his need for a Savior and accepted Jesus into his heart as a young man. While dating, Mike and Corina decided to be baptized as an outward confirmation of their faith at Living Hope on November 20, 2007. This has proven to be one of the best decisions of their lives, creating a new foundation for the life they were planning together.

Mike is a 1989 graduate of Chopticon High School. He was a Master Electrician and spent 20 years working as a commercial electrician specializing in the printing industry.

He was a gentle giant, known for his free spirit and dry sense of humor. He would jump at any opportunity to travel. He was an avid reader and would read everything he could to learn about places he planned to venture to. After graduating high school, he took a road trip to California where he met the love of his life. On September 20, 2008, he married his best friend, Corina Gail Tripp, in Lexington Park, MD. For their honeymoon Mike took his bride on a two-week vacation encompassing seven national parks in the American West. They hiked many trails and he was their personal tour guide, pointing out everything he had learned on previous hikes and making sure she missed no landmark or story.

Mike had many talents including tinkering with cars. He was a gifted drummer and played in two bands, Big Tooth Comb and Angel Shade. Music was a huge part of his life. He attended many concerts as evidenced by his ticket stub collection. His favorite band was Rush, and he attended many of their concerts.

In 2014 his beautiful daughter Myra was born and he was instantly smitten. She was his little side kick, and he shared his love of the outdoors, taking new adventures, reading, and music with her. Some of her favorite trips were to Niagara Falls and Luray Caverns. Myra enjoyed the “rumble” at drag races that she attended with her dad.

Mike is survived by his mother, Myra Jane Pleger; loving wife, Corina Gail Pleger; daughter, Myra Grace Pleger; brother, Bruce Pleger (Donna) of Hollywood, MD; sisters: Kristen Bullock (Carlton “Squeaky”) of Scotland, MD; Amanda Steele (Jim) of Rawlings, MD; and Heather Pleger of Scotland, MD. He will also be missed by 16 nieces and nephews, many extended family members, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

The family would love for all of his friends to join us for a casual gathering to celebrate his life at Corinthian Yacht Club, 48555 Bean Road, Ridge, MD on March 28, 2026 beginning at 2:00 pm.

