Phillip Michael Lee, Sr., of Upper Marlboro, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026, with his loving wife, Angelia Lee, by his side. He was 72 years old.

Phillip was born on April 5, 1953, in Fresno, CA, to Phillip Lee and Shirley Mae Bland. From an early age, he demonstrated the strength of character and determination that would define his life.

Phillip proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for 28 years. Over the course of his military career, he served as a recruiter, engineer equipment mechanic, and engineer equipment chief. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence earned him numerous honors and commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and a Navy Unit Commendation.

On November 8, 1987, Phillip married the love of his life, Angelia. Together, they shared 38 beautiful years of marriage filled with devotion, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Their bond was a testament to enduring love and partnership. Phillip’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was the devoted father of Phillip Michael Lee, Jr., (Candace) of Oakland, CA, Marcus Lee of San Francisco, CA from a previous marriage. He was also a loving stepfather Angelia’s daughters Eulanda Latrece Page Johnson (Michael) and Andrea Page.

He will also be missed by his siblings Alex Lee, Anthony Hayes (Salina), Raymond Henderson (Lanell), Linda Lee and Patricia Henderson, as well as his step-grandchildren Jaylon and Jada Harris. He is preceded in death by his brothers Larry Jones, Phillip Lee, Jr., (Jo Ellen Jenkins). His brother Robert Lee, Jr. passed away shortly after Phillip.

Phillip found great joy in fishing and working on cars. Whether casting a line in peaceful waters or spending time under the hood of a vehicle, he cherished the simple pleasures that allowed him to relax and connect with others.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at First Baptist Church Glenarden Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Phillip will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.

He leaves behind a legacy of honorable service, steadfast love, and cherished memories that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.