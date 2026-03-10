With profound sadness and deep love, we announce the passing of a devoted wife, extraordinary mother, cherished Gammy and Gigee, and beloved sister.

Hope Ann Anderson Poliansky, 73, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

Hope was born in Rahway, New Jersey, on January 10, 1953, to her loving parents, Andrew and Marion Anderson. From an early age, she carried a quiet strength, kindness, and creativity that would shape the life she built and the countless lives she touched.

She attended Jersey City State College, graduating with honors with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and a minor in Art. She later earned her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Trinity University. Hope devoted more than 25 years to teaching, retiring from Bowie High School in 2014. She was far more than a teacher—she was a champion for her students. With patience, encouragement, and unwavering belief in their abilities, she helped countless young people see the potential within themselves.

While she was proud of her career, Hope’s greatest joy and proudest role was being a Mom and Gammy/Gigee. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world. Nothing brought her more happiness than time spent together—family dinners, holidays, laughter-filled gatherings, and the everyday moments that became lifelong memories.

Hope found joy in many things that reflected her vibrant spirit. She loved the Jersey Shore, creating and admiring art, listening to Van Halen, and cheering for the New York Yankees. She also had a deep and abiding love for animals and was a devoted advocate for their care. Through her time, generosity, and compassion, she supported many animal rescue efforts and believed wholeheartedly in protecting those without a voice.

Hope will forever be remembered for her unconditional love, her kindness, her courage, and her extraordinary strength. She faced life’s challenges with resilience and gratitude, and she gave her heart freely to everyone she loved. She taught everyone the true meaning of unconditional love and anyone lucky enough to know Hope felt welcomed, supported, and deeply cared for. Her presence brought warmth, laughter, and light to those around her. The world was truly brighter because she was in it.

Hope was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Andrew and Marion Anderson.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Walter Poliansky; her son Nicholas Poliansky, his wife Jaime, and their sons Oliver and Ozzy; her daughter Hope Rogers, her husband Josh, and their daughter Charlotte Hope; her sister Faith Hackett and her husband Tom; her nephews Jonathan Hackett, his wife Lauren and their children Poppy and Jack; Andrew Hackett, his wife Heather and their children Lily, Andy, and Ivy; and her niece Charity Hackett.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and care team at MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. The compassion, love, and care they showed Hope and her family over the past five and a half years will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hope’s memory to the Humane Society of Charles County. The family is grateful for the many beloved animals who brought so much joy and companionship into Hope’s life. Humanesocietycc.org/donate/

Hope’s love will live on in the family she cherished and the many lives she touched so deeply.

Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2026

10-12 Noon

Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic

4405 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676

12 Noon

Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic

4405 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676