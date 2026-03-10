Curtis Edward “Otis” Bowers

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Curtis Bowers a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, beloved brother, and honorable Navy veteran, who passed away on March 3, 2026 at home at the age of 67.

Born on November 23 1958, in Washington, DC, Curtis lived a life defined by love, service, strength, and integrity. He graduated from Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg West Virginia in 1976. He proudly served his country in the Navy from 1976 to 1999 demonstrating courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we cherish. Once retiring from the military, he continued to work for the Department of the Navy as an IT specialist for 22 years. His time in the military was a source of great pride, and the values he carried from his service remained with him throughout his life.

Above all, Curtis was a family man. He shared a beautiful life with his loving wife, Janice, building a home filled with warmth, laughter, and unconditional love. As a father to Sara, step-father to David, Julie, and Jenna he taught the values of hard work, humility, and kindness.

His greatest joy came from being “Granddad” to Khiana, Jayleigh, Monica, DJ, Taylor, Jacoby, Colton, Elara, Jaylani and Mykai. He treasured every story, every game, every moment spent together. His grandchildren will forever carry his values, his humor, and the comfort of his memory in their hearts.

As a brother to Brenda Steepleton, he was loyal and loving, a constant source of strength and friendship. His bond with his family was unbreakable, and he valued those relationships deeply especially his with his brother-in-law Steve and his nieces Laura and Heather as well as Will Hart and Clarence Lawrence who were his “brothers”. He loved all his cousins and enjoyed spending time with them.

Curtis will be remembered for his strong work ethic and generous fun spirit; with anyone he crossed paths with. His legacy is one of love, honor, and dedication to both family, friends and country. We honor his life, his service, and the profound impact he made on those who knew him. Though he is no longer with us in body, his spirit will continue to guide and strengthen us. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that his life was well-lived, his love was deeply felt, and his memory will remain a blessing to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Martha Bowers.

A memorial service will be held on March 20, 2026 at 12 Noon in the Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD. Interment will be at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery with honors.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to ALS.org, PVA.org or hospicechesapeake.org

Visitation Friday, March 20, 2026

11:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657 Get Directions Services Friday, March 20, 2026

12:00 Noon

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657 Get Directions Interment

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, VA 22211 Get Directions