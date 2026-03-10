Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland Invites Audiences to Oz

We’re off to see the wizard…and you’re invited to join us on our magical trip down the Yellow Brick Road! Now in its fourth season, the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland is proud to present its spring production, the classic family-favorite musical

The Wizard of Oz. Directed by Kristtany Ornelas, the show features 34 young performers ages 8-18 who populate the stage as farm hands, lions, witches, tin men, Munchkins, scarecrows, flying monkeys, Winkies, wizards, and more.

Though the original book was published 126 years ago, its place in the public eye has endured because of its messages of friendship, home, and hope. Ornelas says, “My ongoing optimism about the world, even when there’s storms ahead, is because of my love for The Wizard of Oz.

There’s always a rainbow when you need it most.” She is proud to share her favorite story with the enthusiastic cast and crew and watch them rise to the many challenges inherent in bringing it to the stage. “My favorite aspect of the show is watching the kids truly enjoy themselves. As a theater educator, my biggest job is making sure they’re not only learning, but having fun.

Theater is such an important space for creativity and confidence to grow.” Thanks to the hard work of those students and the production team who supports them, audiences can look forward to beautiful vocals, intricate costumes, and some of the most ambitious dance numbers that CTSMD has offered to date.

For the first time, CTSMD will be offering reserved seating sales so audiences can choose the perfect spot ahead of time. Free sensory kits can also be borrowed for performances, either ahead of time as an add-on to ticket sales or in person at the box office.

There are kits for adults and children, both styles containing noise-reducing headphones, lap mats, and fidgets. For audiences with additional needs, there will be an Accessible Performance on Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 pm. This performance will include ASL interpreters and sensory accommodations like lower lighting and sound effects.

Tickets are on sale now! Choose your seats, click your heels three times, and remember….there’s no place like CTSMD. Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland presents The Wizard of Oz

Friday, April 17 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Friday, April 24 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 25 at 1:00 pm** and 6:00 pm

**Accessible performance with ASL interpretation and sensory accommodations

St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 225 Holy Family Lane in Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Youth (12 and under): $18

Adult (13 and up): $24

Information and tickets at ctsmd.org. Contact [email protected]

Presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, A Concord Theatricals Company (concordtheatricals.com)