Charles County Commissioners Advance Inspector General Legislation, Housing Initiatives, and Zoning Updates

The Charles County Commissioners reviewed and advanced several legislative and planning initiatives during their recent meeting, including the creation of an independent Inspector General office, housing development updates, and zoning changes aimed at supporting retail and residential growth.

Independent Office of the Inspector General Proposed

County Attorney Wes Adams presented legislation to formally establish an independent Office of the Inspector General for Charles County.

The proposed office would investigate allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, and inefficiency in county government operations, including activities involving contractors and organizations receiving county funds.

Under the legislation:

The Inspector General would be appointed by an Inspector General Citizen Advisory Board.

The position would serve a fixed term .

The office would have authority to: Access county records Issue subpoenas Conduct investigations Publish reports to promote transparency.



The legislation also outlines qualifications for the position, reporting requirements, and protections intended to ensure the office operates independently.

Commissioners unanimously approved the bill for introduction and scheduled a public hearing for May 5, 2026.

Animal Matters Hearing Board Compensation Update

Associate County Attorney Terrah Dews presented legislation updating compensation provisions for members of the Animal Matters Hearing Board.

The proposed change would remove the requirement that board members serve without pay, allowing compensation consistent with recommendations from the Charles County Compensation Commission.

County officials said the change recognizes the time and expertise contributed by board members and supports the continued operation of the hearing board.

Commissioners voted to introduce the bill and scheduled a public hearing for April 14, 2026.

Zoning Update Proposed for Accessory Dwelling Units

Planning officials presented a zoning text amendment (ZTA) updating rules for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as part of the county’s effort to expand housing options and comply with Maryland state law requiring ADUs to be authorized by October 1, 2026.

The proposal would:

Allow attached and detached ADUs where single-family detached homes are permitted.

Set maximum size limits of 1,000 square feet or 75% of the primary dwelling , whichever is smaller.

Eliminate separate storage requirements for detached ADUs.

Remove off-street parking requirements .

Establish limits on height and number of bedrooms .

Maintain compliance with Health Department sewer and septic regulations.

Internal ADUs would also be allowed in townhouses with separate entrances, subject to design standards.

Commissioners unanimously approved holding a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on March 16, 2026.

Affordable Housing Projects Proposed in Waldorf

County staff presented the 2026 Affordable Housing PILOT Projects update, outlining four proposed developments in Waldorf expected to create 439 affordable housing units.

Projects met program requirements including:

Long-term affordability

Income-restricted units

Location within Priority Funding Areas

Consistency with the county’s Comprehensive Plan

Applications also received additional scoring for factors such as:

Deeper affordability levels

Longer affordability commitments

Supportive services

Sustainable design

Enhanced amenities

Proximity to public transit

Location within the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor

Commissioners voted to advance Eagle Point Phase 1, Lenville Crossing, and Pine Way Village to a public hearing scheduled for April 21, 2026.

Zoning Amendment Proposed for Large Retail Stores

Planning officials also presented a zoning amendment updating regulations for retail establishments larger than 100,000 square feet.

The proposal would:

Allow large retail uses in Mixed-Use and Transit-Oriented Development zones with conditions .

Permit the uses within the Urban Center zone .

Remove the existing requirement that stores be multistory .

Establish a parking requirement of one space per 250 square feet of retail space .

Reduce parking requirements for other retail uses.

The amendment follows a January 27, 2026 request by Commissioner Dr. Amanda Stewart to update the zoning code to support retail growth and modernize parking standards.

Commissioners approved moving forward with the public review process.

Boards and Commissions Annual Updates

Commissioners also received annual updates from several county boards and commissions, including:

Planning Commission

Board of Appeals

Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board)

Tax Assessment Appeal Board

Legislative Concerns Raised Over School Bus Contractor Bill

Representatives from school bus contractors and the Charles County Board of Education addressed commissioners regarding Senate Bill 574.

The bill would require the school system to provide 10 years’ notice before terminating contracts with bus companies.

Proposed amendments discussed would:

Reduce the notice period from 10 years to six years

Require payment of the remaining balance on buses purchased or financed before written notice is issued

Commissioners reached consensus to send a letter expressing concerns about the legislation.

County officials also noted hearings were held on Senate Bills 573 and 575.

Additional Approvals

Commissioners approved several administrative items, including:

A $361,140 budget transfer to reimburse the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) for 90% of program administration costs. The invoice exceeded expectations due to a state billing error from a previous year .

An award recommendation to Nationwide for employee Deferred Compensation Program services .

A Standard Operating Procedure delegating authority for change orders.

A letter of support for directed congressional spending for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center , supporting the Nuclear Medicine Modernization Initiative .

A letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation outlining the county’s transportation priorities for Fiscal Year 2027.