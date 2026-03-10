Vendors Sought for Calvert County Farmers Markets

Buying local is easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agribusinesses and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a cornucopia of other offerings.

The Calvert County Farmers Market Association is seeking vendors for its Prince Frederick and Dunkirk markets this season. These are “producers-only” markets, meaning all vegetables, fruits, herbs, tree nuts, meats, flowers, plants and other products sold at the markets must be grown or produced by a local farmer or vendor.

For those interested in becoming a vendor at the markets, visit www.CalvertAg.com/FarmersMarketVendor. Applications can be submitted throughout the farmers market season.

For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and other updates, visit www.CalvertAg.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or email [email protected].

Farmers Market Association markets will be held on the following schedule:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center back parking lot, 130 Hospital Road, from 2-5:30 p.m. April 28 through Nov. 24, 2026.

Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., from 2:30-5:30 p.m. May 21 through Sept. 3, 2026.

Saturdays in North Beach at the North Beach Senior Center parking lot, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., from 8-11:30 a.m. April 18 through Oct. 31, 2026.

