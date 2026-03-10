Former MPD Officer Arrested, Police Investigating Drugging and Sexual Assaults Across Maryland and Virginia Over Past Two Years

detectives stand ready to speak to any additional survivors who may have been assaulted by Valentin or have information relevant to the active investigations

APD: Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire provided a briefing on the Alexandria Police Department’s (APD) investigation into a sexual assault suspect. A Grand Jury indictment against Timothy Valentin, a 30-year-old resident of Fort Washington, Maryland, alleges he has sexually assaulted four victims.

Today’s indictment charges Valentin with multiple felony offenses related to three victims, including:

Four counts of Rape by Force

Four counts of Rape by Incapacitation

Two counts of Adulteration

Two counts of Sodomy

Two counts of Abduction with Intent to Defile

One count of Aggravated Sexual Battery by Incapacitation

Two counts of Sodomy by Force or Incapacitation

Fifteen counts of Unlawful Filming

These charges are in addition to those filed in December 2025, stemming from an alleged assault involving another victim. In that case, Valentin was charged with:

Two counts of Rape

Forcible Sodomy

Abduction with Intent to Defile

Alteration of Food or Drink

The charges result from the Alexandria Police Department’s comprehensive investigation into multiple sexual assaults that occurred in 2025 within the City of Alexandria. This investigation included collaboration with victim advocates and law enforcement partners throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

As part of the investigation, Valentin was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system as a wanted felon. Within hours of being entered into the system on December 11, 2025, Alexandria patrol officers received an alert from an automatic license plate reader indicating Valentin’s vehicle was traveling through the city. Officers quickly located and arrested him on the outstanding felony warrant. Valentine has been in custody since that time and was denied bond in January.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or if this case brings up past trauma, APD encourages you to contact the Alexandria Sexual Assault Center, which is staffed 24/7 by trained employees. Survivors may call the Sexual Assault Center at 703-683-7273 for confidential, free support.

Anyone who may have had contact with Timothy Valentin or who may have gone on a date with Valentin, is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Department:

Tip Line: 703-746-6911

703-746-6911 Email: [email protected]

Secure Evidence Portal: Upload photos, videos, or other evidence via the QR code below or https://alexandriapdva.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/sexualassault

PGPD: The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a man with sexually assaulting multiple women over a two-year span. The suspect is 30-year-old Timothy Valentin of Fort Washington. He goes by the aliases “Rico” and “Teo”. He is currently in custody in Alexandria, VA, where he also faces charges.

In late January 2026, the Alexandria Police Department contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Crime Division – Sexual Assault Unit regarding Valentin. APD’s investigation identified potential cases in Prince George’s County.

The PGPD immediately launched an extensive investigation which has now resulted in charges against Valentin in connection with six survivors in our county. The survivors are all adults.

The crimes took place in various locations in Prince George’s County between 2024 and 2025. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect met the women he targeted on dating apps or in person. During a date, the survivor would consume alcohol and once incapacitated, the suspect would sexually assault her.

PGPD detectives stand ready to speak to any additional survivors who may have been assaulted by Valentin or have information relevant to our active investigation. Please call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).