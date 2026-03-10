Waldorf Man Faces Theft and Weapon Charges Following Hot Dog Theft at Wawa in White Plains

Juan Carlos Quiros-Aceredo, 57, of Waldorf, is facing misdemeanor charges of theft under $100 and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon following an incident at a convenience store in White Plains, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident reported around 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026, at a Wawa located on Crain Highway in White Plains. According to a statement of probable cause filed by an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the officer observed a man standing near a hot dog warmer at the back of the store eating a hot dog that had not been purchased.

The officer reported that the man ate the entire hot dog and threw the empty plastic container in a trash can near the coffee bar before walking toward the restroom area of the store. Based on training and experience, the officer believed the individual may not have paid for the food before eating it.

The officer spoke with a female employee of the business, who said the man had not paid for the item. The employee reportedly recognized the situation and said it was “probably the same subject that does this on regular basis,” according to court documents.

The officer then confronted the man after he exited the restroom. According to the charging documents, the officer told him, “You’re going to pay for that hot dog you ate, right?” The man allegedly replied that he would pay, and the officer told him, “ok, Im going to walk up front with you while you pay.”

Investigators said the man then claimed his wallet and money were outside and attempted to leave the store. The officer detained him on suspicion of shoplifting and asked if he had anything on him. The man reportedly told the officer he had a knife on his side.

During a search, the officer located a large double-edged knife concealed inside the man’s pants on his right hip. The knife was described as similar to a dirk or Bowie-style blade and was hidden under multiple layers of clothing in a sheath attached inside the pants.

The man was arrested without incident. According to the charging documents, a search after the arrest did not locate any cash, credit cards, or other means of payment. The hot dog was valued at $3.39 and was identified as property of the White Plains Wawa.

While in custody, the suspect reportedly repeated that “it was hot dog like it was no big deal he did not pay for it.” Before being transported, he also allegedly made a spontaneous statement that he had eaten the hot dog.

During the search, the officer also reported finding a black sock with a Wawa label containing crystal-like rocks believed to be suspected methamphetamine. According to the report, the substance will be sent to the Maryland State Police laboratory for testing and additional charges could be filed later.

Court records show Quiros-Aceredo was later released on personal recognizance with conditions that he appear in court and avoid entering or being near the Wawa in White Plains while the case is pending.

