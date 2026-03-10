Newburg Man Charged After Returning to Lexington Park CVS Despite Trespass Notice

Joshua Antoine Miles, 37, of Newburg, is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge after Maryland State Police say he returned to a Lexington Park CVS where he had previously been banned from the property.

According to court documents, Miles is charged with trespass on private property stemming from an incident that occurred around 11:20 p.m. on March 4, 2026, at the CVS on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

A Maryland State Police trooper responded to the store after receiving a report of a male subject trespassing on the property. When the trooper arrived, they spoke with a store employee who reported that Miles had entered the store earlier that evening and began asking customers for money. The employee told police that one customer agreed to withdraw money from the store’s ATM for Miles while he waited in an aisle of the store.

The employee told the trooper that Miles had previously been issued a notice prohibiting him from entering the store and instructed him to leave. According to the charging documents, Miles refused and allegedly responded that he was “his brother.” The employee then provided the trooper with a copy of the active notice barring Miles from the property.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the store that reportedly showed Miles inside the CVS wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket. A trooper later located Miles near the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive. During the encounter, Miles told the trooper he was not aware that he had a notice prohibiting him from entering the CVS, according to court records.

Police arrested Miles at approximately 9:13 p.m. on March 4, 2026. A search during the arrest reportedly located the notice not to trespass on his person. Miles was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending a bond review.

Court records show Miles was later released after posting a $1,500 unsecured personal bond. As a condition of his release, he was ordered not to return to or be near the CVS on Great Mills Road while the case is pending.