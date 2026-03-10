UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Charged As Adult After Stabbing 19-Year-Old at Great Mills High School

UPDATE 3/10/2026: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday at Great Mills High School.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., School Resource Officer Corporal Gerard Muschette requested an ambulance for a 19-year-old male suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

An immediate investigation was initiated, and a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident. The student was charged as an adult with assault, first- and second-degree, and possession of a folding pocketknife on school grounds.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying juveniles due to legal protections that safeguard their identities throughout the judicial process.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have assumed the case. Anyone who has not yet given a statement is asked to contact Detective Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 8066, or by email at [email protected].



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene at Great Mills High School following a stabbing involving two students.

One suspect is in custody, and the incident remains contained with no additional threat to the school community at this time. Deputies continue to investigate, and the Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 12:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for a reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a male was stabbed and was located in the nurses office.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at GMHS to transport the victim to an area trauma center.

Flight medics were advised by EMS that the patient was conscious and alert.

Updates will be provided when they become available.