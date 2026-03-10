UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Stabbed at Great Mills High School, One in Custody, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

UPDATE 3/10/2026: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene at Great Mills High School following a stabbing involving two students.

The victim is being flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for evaluation of injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

One suspect is in custody, and the incident remains contained with no additional threat to the school community at this time. Deputies continue to investigate, and the Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 12:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for a reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a male was stabbed and was located in the nurses office.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an 18-year-old male with a stab wound and requested a helicopter to land at the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at GMHS to transport the victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault.

Flight medics were advised by EMS that the patient was conscious and alert.

Updates will be provided when they become available.