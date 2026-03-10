Man Flown to Burn Center After Gasoline Explosion in Lusby

On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 7:57 p.m., emergency medical services, and firefighters from Solomons and St. Leonard responded to the 12000 block of Painted Horse Trail in Lusby, for the reported brush fire with burn injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire contained to the backyard of the residence with one adult male suffering burns to the hands with trouble breathing.

Firefighters extinguished the small fire within 15 minutes of dispatch.

Upon evaluating the victim, emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the 45-year-old male patient had used one gallon of gasoline to start a fire in the backyard, when it exploded resulting in serious burns to the hands and face.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious burn injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening.