5-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Falling from 2-Story Window in Hollywood

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 3:24 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 43000 block of St. John’s Road in Hollywood, for the reported fall.

911 callers reported a 5-year-old male fell from a 2-story window, and advised no one witnessed the child fall and doesn’t know when it occurred.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the child was conscious and breathing, while EMS evaluated the patient and requested the helicopter to land nearby.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

It is unknown if the incident is under investigation, however, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 p.m., posted a photo of a child requesting the public’s help in identifying him, after he was found walking on St. Johns Road near Brick House Farm Lane in Hollywood.

Deputies located the parents a short time later, and returned the child to them at 3:18 p.m. The medical call was dispatched at 3:24 p.m.