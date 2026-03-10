No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Rear-Ends School Bus in Waldorf

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus with possible entrapment.

911 callers reported a sedan rear-ended a school bus, with unknown occupancy and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle under the rear of the school bus, with no entrapment and no children on the bus.

All occupants of the sedan and school bus denied having any injuries, with all fire and ems placed in service within 20 minutes.

Police are investigating the collision.