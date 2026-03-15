Police in St. Mary’s County Recover Gun and Arrest Lexington Park Man After Shooting Call and Vehicle Pursuit

UPDATE 3/15/2026: Vanecleus Quntya Alexander, 38, of Lexington Park, is charged in St. Mary’s County District Court with loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, firearm possession after a felony or violent crime conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and reckless endangerment after a March 9, 2026 incident in Lexington Park, according to court records and charging documents.

Court records show the case was filed March 10, 2026, remains open, and Alexander was ordered held without bond, including after a bail review on March 11, 2026. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2026, in St. Mary’s District Court.

According to charging documents, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office alleged the case began when Lt. Moritz heard “numerous gunshots coming from the area of Nicolet Park, and possibly the Patuxent Homes neighborhood,” then found Alexander sitting in the driver’s seat of a running but stationary 2007 Chevrolet Equinox near Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park. The probable cause statement says the vehicle’s front passenger window was shattered and that another person was seen walking away from the SUV. The documents further state that another caller reported the shots were believed to have been fired from Bunker Hill Drive in front of a church, “which is exactly where the defendant was parked in his vehicle.”

Investigators alleged Alexander then drove away when Lt. Moritz tried to stop the vehicle with emergency lights and sirens near Midway Drive and Yorktown Road. The statement of probable cause says Alexander “refused to stop and took evasive actions in order to flee in his vehicle,” leading to a pursuit. During that chase, the documents allege Lt. Moritz saw Alexander “discard firearm out of the passenger side window” near North Essex Drive. A deputy later recovered what the paperwork describes as “the rifle with an extended 60 round magazine with rounds still loaded in it and no rounds in the chamber,” and identified it as “an Alpha Maxx ATI AR short barreled rifle (less than 16 in barrel length).”

Charging papers also allege deputies recovered 23 spent .223 shell casings near Bunker Hill Drive and that the casings were the same brand and type as the ammunition loaded in the discarded firearm. Prosecutors further allege Alexander “did recklessly engage in conduct, to wit: discharging firearm in public place that created substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to the surrounding community members and their safety.”

In addition to the weapons charges, the court file includes traffic citations tied to the same incident. Those citations allege failure to display a license on demand, driving on an expired license, driving without the required license and authorization, driving on a revoked out-of-state license, failure to display a registration card, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to drive right of center, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The probable cause statement also says deputies believed Alexander showed signs of impairment. The document states he had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his person, “glassy blood shot eyes, slurred speech and was extremely unstable on his feet,” and “appeared to be lethargic at times and had difficulty answering simple questions.” The filing further says he refused field sobriety testing, was advised of his rights, and refused an intoximeter test.

Court documents say authorities checked with the Maryland Gun Center and determined Alexander was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior Mississippi felony convictions, including sale of a controlled substance and grand larceny. The charging papers say he was later taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and “charged accordingly with multiple weapons offenses, jailable and payable traffic citations.”



3/10/2026: On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office heard gunfire while conducting proactive patrol operations in the Lexington Park area and immediately responded to Bunker Hill Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located a red Chevrolet Equinox with the passenger-side window broken out. Deputies attempted to speak with the driver; however, the driver fled the area, and deputies pursued.

During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver throw an object from the vehicle. The item was recovered and identified as a loaded .223-caliber, semi-automatic short-barreled rifle (SBR) with a high-capacity magazine.

Deputies continued the pursuit until the driver stopped the SUV in front of a residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, deputies located several .223-caliber shell casings on Bunker Hill Drive. No injuries were reported.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Vanecleus Quntya Alexander, 38, of Lexington Park.

Alexander was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with eight counts, including:

Wear/carry/transport a loaded handgun on their person

Wear/carry/transport a handgun on person

Wear/carry/knowingly transport a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Wear/carry/knowingly transport a handgun in a vehicle on public roads

Possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a felony

Possession of ammunition after being prohibited

Knowingly possessing a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Reckless endangerment

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy First Class Preston Dixon at 301-475-4200, ext. 8168, or by email at [email protected].