SMADC Opens Search for Host Venue of the 2026 Buy Local Challenge Celebration

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is officially seeking a premier location to host the 2026 Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration. Farms, wineries, and established agritourism venues throughout Southern Maryland are invited to submit applications to showcase their property as the backdrop for this signature regional event.

A Celebration of Maryland Agriculture

The Buy Local Challenge Celebration is the grand finale of Maryland’s Annual Buy Local Challenge Week. Initiated by SMADC and supported by the Maryland Department of Agriculture, this statewide movement encourages residents to support local producers and explore the rich flavors of Maryland-grown food.

Event Highlights

Date & Time: Monday, July 27, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Venue Role: The host venue will provide the setting for a high-energy farmers’ market festival featuring:

50+ Vendors Showcasing Maryland-grown products, local wineries, craft breweries, and distilleries. Community Fun: Food trucks, live musical entertainment, carriage rides, and family-friendly activities.

High Visibility: The event regularly attracts over 1,000 attendees, including key members of the state legislature and local government officials.

How to Apply – Hosting the BLC Celebration offers unparalleled exposure for local agritourism destinations. Interested venues must submit their application to SMADC by the deadline of April 1, 2026.

For application guidelines and further details on venue requirements, please visit the SMADC website or find the APPLICATION HERE

For more information, contact the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission at [email protected].

About SMADC: The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is dedicated to the preservation of farmland and the promotion of a profitable, sustainable agricultural community in Southern Maryland.