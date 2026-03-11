April 2026 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

A special fossil egg hunt, spring break adventures, the Otter Trot 5K, and a special Maritime Performance Series concert, Music of the American Revolution, headline a packed April schedule at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Wednesday, April 1 – Spring Break Program: Birds of the Marsh | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Join a museum educator for a guided marsh walk at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. to explore the salt marsh and observe the birds that call it home. Learn to identify birds by their tracks and feathers, then play the Migration Game to discover the challenges birds face on their seasonal journeys. Designed for ages 4–10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Program is included with museum admission.

Thursday, April 2 – Spring Break Program: Predator/Prey | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Explore predator and prey relationships through interactive activities inspired by the animals in the museum’s exhibits. Learn how prey avoid becoming a meal and discover the special adaptations predators use to hunt and survive. Designed for ages 4–10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Program is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 3 – Spring Break Program: Horseshoe Crabs | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Discover the remarkable adaptations of one of the Chesapeake Bay’s most ancient creatures—the horseshoe crab. Designed for ages 4–10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Program is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 3 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, April 4 – Spring Break Program: Fossil Egg Hunt | 10 a.m.–noon

Preregistration is required by March 31, 2026. Join us for our annual Fossil Egg Hunt! Search the museum for hidden eggs with real fossils inside. Each participant will receive a collection container and fossil identification guide—no baskets needed (limit of four eggs per child). For ages 3–10. A follow-up activity for ages 5+ offers the chance to “excavate” fossils from matrix. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, April 5, 12, 19 & 26 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Join museum educator Lori to explore the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, April 9 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is C is for Crab. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Included with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, April 12 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Each month, discover a mystery animal from our local estuaries — not normally on display. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, April 16 & 23 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Chesapeake A, B, C. For preschoolers ages 3–5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, April 17 – Maritime Performance Series: Music of the American Revolution | 7–9 p.m.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s War for Independence with performances of special period music by renowned music historians David and Ginger Hildebrand. Donned in period attire, David and Ginger will perform patriotic songs, ballads, dance tunes, and theater songs known by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and others. The Hildebrands will explain and demonstrate their instruments, including the hammered dulcimer, violin, and Spanish and English guitars—interpreting various musical traditions, featuring both the formal and less refined aspects of music in early America. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $20 online up to one day in advance, and $25 online or at the door on concert day. Maritime Performance Series 2026 | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, April 18 – Otter Trot 5K | 8 a.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum Society will host the third annual Otter Trot 5K on Saturday, April 18, at 8 a.m. The timed race welcomes runners and walkers of all levels for a morning of “otterly” awesome fun in support of the Calvert Marine Museum. Whether you’re sprinting, strolling, or just really into otters, this timed race is for you. Race fees are $35 for Calvert Marine Museum members (with discount code), plus service fee, and $45 for non-members, plus service fee. Register here: Calvert Marine Museum Society Otter Trot 5K

Sunday, April 19 – Art Workshop: Make a Cove Point Lighthouse Potter! | 1–3 p.m.

Celebrate Spring with a creative, hands-on workshop where you’ll craft a charming Cove Point Lighthouse using stacked clay pots. This decorative piece is perfect for adding coastal flair to your garden or porch. The workshop will be held at our Cove Point campus. All supplies and materials are provided.

Registration is $30 per lighthouse. We ask that no more than two participants work together on each lighthouse. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Cove Point Lighthouse Art Workshop Registration

Sunday, April 19 – CMM Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture | 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Join us in the museum’s Harms Gallery for the CMM Fossil Club meeting at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lecture at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Amy Balanoff presents “The Evolution of the Bird Brain and the Origins of Flight”.more than 500 million years of vertebrate evolution, powered flight evolved only three times—in bats, pterosaurs, and birds. This talk explores the Mesozoic origin of avian flight from the perspective of the dinosaurian brain, integrating fossil reconstructions with advanced imaging to test hypotheses on how the brain of theropods met the sensory and motor changes of this rare and radical behavioral innovation.

Monday, April 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Sunday, April 26 – Spring Fling at the museum | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum is pleased to participate in the Solomons Co-op Spring Fling, a community celebration welcoming the return of the spring season. As part of the day’s activities, the museum will offer a seasonal drop-in craft from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., inviting families and visitors to enjoy a hands-on creative experience during the festivities. Craft included with museum admission.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid ID, AAA and AARP members, $6 for children ages 5 – 12, children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.