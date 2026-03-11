UM Charles Regional Named One of Top 5 Safest Hospitals in Maryland

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), has earned a Healthgrades’ 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award, one of only five hospitals recognized in Maryland, for the second year in a row.

This achievement reflects UM Charles Regional’s resolute commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety, and it embodies the UMMS commitment to being the safest health system in Maryland. The system’s High Reliability Organization journey to zero harm is compelled by the mission to embrace new ideas, principles, practices and tools that will positively reshape the care delivered to patients.

“Patient safety is our highest priority, and this recognition by Healthgrades, for the second year in a row, underscores that we continue making outstanding progress on our journey to high reliability by emphasizing safety at every step of a patient’s experience at our hospital,” said Albert Zanger, chief administrative officer at UM Charles Regional.



Healthgrades, the No. 1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital, determined the top-performing hospitals for patient safety by evaluating risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation’s highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, making it increasingly important for consumers to seek care at a hospital with top safety ratings.

Along with the back-to-back recognitions for safety excellence, UM Charles Regional was recognized in 2024 with the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award. See more about the awards and UM Charles Regionals scores at https://www.healthgrades.com/hospital/university-of-md-charles-regional-medical-center-5a3033#overview.

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center: UM Charles Regional Medical Center is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

About the University of Maryland Medical System: The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering

with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.

About Healthgrades: Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. RVO Health has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central and Bezzy, which touch every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.