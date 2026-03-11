Multiple Car Rallies Disrupted Across Prince George’s And Montgomery Counties; Two Arrests Made

Multiple large-scale illegal car rallies were prevented or dismantled and two arrests were made by members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and partner law enforcement agencies this past weekend across Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The joint operation started at 10 p.m. Saturday night and continued through 4:00 am Sunday morning. High visibility enforcement patrols were conducted throughout the region preventing crowds of up to 300 participants engaging in exhibition driving, disorderly behavior, and roadway shutdowns.

The Task Force coordinated monitoring and enforcement operations in the following locations:

13136 Mid Atlantic Boulevard in Laurel

15878 Gaither Drive in Gaithersburg

8519 Rainswood Drive in Hyattsville

7854 Beechcraft Avenue in Gaithersburg

15887 Commerce Court in Upper Marlboro

6120 Executive Boulevard in Rockville

6960 Van Dusen Road in Laurel

15791 Columbia Pike in Burtonsville

During one of the events, Gonnie Shamuray Lee, 27, of Laurel was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of a dirt bike crash, attempt by driver to elude uniformed police, reckless driving and other related charges. Lee was apprehended by police after the rally on Mid Atlantic Boulevard was disrupted by police.

Police responded to the Burtonsville location at approximately 3:30 a.m. and dismantled a gathering of almost 300 vehicles. During the enforcement, police arrested Jonathan Armando Mejia, 28, of Dundalk, Maryland on two arrest warrants. He was wanted by Baltimore County Police Department for first degree assault and by Charles County Sheriff’s Office for a failure to appear for driving without a license.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.