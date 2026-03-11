Sports Wagering Contributes $7.3 Million to the State During February 2026

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $7,318,939 in contributions to the state during February 2026. Through the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2026 (July 2025 through February 2026), sports wagering has returned a total of $96,852,199 to the state.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $515,655,127 during February and won back $464,594,429 in prizes. Sportsbook operators held 9.9% of the handle.

Of the $7.3 million in state contributions from February, $5.5 million went to public education programs supported by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, moving the cumulative sports wagering contribution to education funding past the $250 million mark. Since the inception of the sports wagering program, $250,392,624 has gone to the Blueprint Fund. The first retail sportsbooks opened in December 2021, and the first mobile operators launched in November 2022.

Retail sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund. Mobile sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund and 5% to the state’s General Fund. In February, the combined retail and mobile contribution to the Blueprint Fund was $5,509,100, while an additional $1,809,839 in mobile proceeds went to the General Fund.

A detailed summary of the February 2026 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for February 2026:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

· Retail: $8,981,251 (includes $8,630 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Mobile: $506,673,877 (includes $13,093,707 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Combined: $515,655,127

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

· Retail: $8,444,277

· Mobile: $456,150,152

· Combined: $464,594,429

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

· Retail: $536,973 (6.0%)

· Mobile: $50,523,725 (10.0%)

· Combined: $51,060,698 (9.9%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

· Retail: $530,547

· Mobile: $36,196,786

· Combined: $36,727,333

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of Taxable Win for Retail; 20% of Taxable Win for Mobile)

· Retail: $79,582

· Mobile: $7,239,357

· Combined: $7,318,939

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

· Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $250,392,624

· Cumulative contribution to the General Fund: $23,836,309

· Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $5,294,019

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.