St. Mary’s County March 10, 2026 – Commissioner Meeting Rollup

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

As part of the consent agenda, the Commissioners authorized a letter of support for the St. Mary’s County Historical Society’s application to the Maryland Historical Trust’s Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program.

The CSMC then presented a proclamation recognizing Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners approved the amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow Use Type 28 (Day Care, Non-Medical) in the Resource Conservation Area Overlay District.

During County Administrator Time, the CSMC took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Received a presentation from the Department of Land Use and Growth Management on the Calvert – St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization (C-SMMPO) and a proposed boundary expansion.

Approved the FY2027 Gun Violence Reduction Grant application on behalf of the Office of the State’s Attorney.

Approved the FY2026 St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Capital Grant award.

Approved the FAA agreement returning expiring entitlement funds as requested by the Washington Airports District Office.

Approved the FY2027 Maryland Department of Transportation Priority Letter.

Adopted the resolution to pay the tipping fees for up to 100 tons of waste disposal for Christmas in April.

Approved the employment contract for the EMS Chief for St. Mary’s County Government

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time. The CSMC reconvened at 1:30 p.m. for a Budget Work Session and at 6:30 p.m. for a Public Hearing on the Excise Tax.

The next CSMC Meeting will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. There will also be a Budget Work Session that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website, by clicking Board Documents from the home page. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or at www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov.