Clarence Ronald (Ronnie) Sampson

Ronnie passed onto his next great adventure on March 10, 2026 after a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years Kami Sampson, his sons Jeffery Holcomb, his wife Elizabeth, Christopher Sampson, his wife Mindy Sampson, and his daughter Ashley Holston and her husband Robbie Holston. His grandchildren who he adored, Jordan, Jackie, Caden, Ryan, Chance, Payton, Rocky and Maddie. He leaves behind his sister Linda (Gareth), Weldon, his brother Terry (Kathy) Sampson. His special friends and extended Anderson families.

Ronnie was a Vietnam Veteran who served on the Richard B Anderson and ended his Navy service on the Crash Crew in Adack Alaska. He joined Local 669 Sprinkler fitters’ union retiring at the age of 55 but maintaining his union membership until his death.

Ronnie was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he served in multiple positions and two terms as Commander of the Falls Church Va chapter as well as serving in their color guard.

Ronnie had a larger-than-life personality and would tell anyone who listened, his children were his biggest accomplishment, and his grandchildren were his greatest legacy. He loved fishing, hunting, boating and camping, if he was your friend he was your friend for life. He leaves all those who knew him great memories to hold on to.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.