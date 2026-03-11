Larry Steven Canter of Aquasco, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2026, at the age of 63. Born on July 7, 1962, in La Plata, Maryland, he was the son of Richard Allison Canter Sr. and the late Ann E. DeMarr Canter. In addition to his mother, Larry was preceded in death by his step-grandson, Dylan J. Raymond.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Betty A. Canter, and a large and devoted family. He is survived by his children, Ann Jenkins (Cliff) and Larry S. Canter Jr. (Alicia); stepchildren, James D. Kirby (Jill) and Wendy A. Garner; his brother, Richard A. Canter Jr. (Jan); and his sister, Lisa Cooper. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind cherished grandchildren Benjamin, Harold, and John (Nolan), Elizabeth, Mary Beth, and Seth (Canter); step-grandsons Garrett Raymond, Dean, and Shane (Kirby); and step-great-grandchildren Emersyn, Carter, and Parker Raymond.

Larry met Betty A. Langley in 1993, and the two were married on July 20, 2012, sharing many happy years together.

Larry dedicated 33 years of service to Fleet Maintenance with the Prince George’s County Board of Education before retiring in 2013. Mechanically gifted from a young age, he was known for his remarkable ability to repair just about anything.

Outside of work, Larry had a lifelong passion for vintage cars and trucks. He also found great joy in the simple pleasures of life—riding his motorcycle, camping, dancing, and proudly cheering on his grandsons at their baseball games.

Pallbearers will be James D. Kirby, Garrett Raymond, Dean Kirby, Shane Kirby, Richard Canter Jr., and Stephen Hoffman.

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The following day, March 16th, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow after the service in the Demarr family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/en/ or the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.