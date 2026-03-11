Edward Lynn Williams Jr. “Lou”,

Edward Lynn Williams Jr., known by his friends and family as Lou, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home with his loving family by his side. He was 75 years old.

Born on August 5, 1950, he was the son of the late Edward Lynn Williams Sr. and Evelyn Rosetta (Pickeral) Williams. One of six children, Lou grew up surrounded by family and learned lifelong values of hard work and loyalty.

Lou proudly served his country in the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam, where he was a helicopter door gunner and conducted medical transports. After his military service, he built a career as a skilled welder, a trade that reflected his strong work ethic and ability to fix or build just about anything.

He married the love of his life, Paula Ann, and together they shared 52 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and devotion to their children: Edward Lynn Williams III (Randi) of Mechanicsville, MD and Sherry Ann Arcadipane (Charles) of Mount Dora, FL. Lou enjoyed tinkering around the house, traveling with his family, and especially spending time playing with his grandchildren, Hayden Andrew Williams and Makenzie Grace Williams. His two grandchildren were the center of his life and brought him great joy during his later years.

In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Cleveland (Tony), Geraldine Bowling (Phil), and Sandra Gardiner.

He is survived by his beloved wife, son, daughter, grandchildren and his brothers, Randolph Williams (Cynthia) and James Williams (Vicki), along with many extended family members and friends who will remember him fondly.

Lou will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his steady hands and generous heart, and the quiet strength with which he lived his life. His memory will live on in the lives of those who loved him.

All services will be private. However, the family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life. Contact Ed or Sherry for details.

Pallbearers:

Edward Williams, III

Charles Arcadipane

Randolph Williams

Benedict Walton

Richard Gardiner

John Kenney, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers:

Hayden Williams

Makenzie Williams

Robert Crawford

James Williams

Jens Jacobsen

Ed Oliver

Russell Dabs

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, whose staff lovingly cared for him in his greatest time of need.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.