Evelyn Patricia Millen, 85, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026, in Solomons, Maryland. Born on April 12, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the beloved daughter of the late Richard E. Musgrove, Sr. and Elizabeth M. (McCaffrey) Musgrove.

Evelyn graduated from Franklin High School in Baltimore and pursued further education at Baltimore Business College. She dedicated many years of her professional life to serving others, working as an administrative supervisor at the Naval Health Clinic in Patuxent River, Maryland. She also worked as an associate at Belk in California, Maryland for several years.

A woman of deep faith and commitment to her community, Evelyn was a devoted member of Lexington Park Baptist Church in Lexington Park, Maryland. Her dedication extended beyond her church as she also served as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Evelyn’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children; Sheryl Strohm (Michael), Marvin Millen (Dora), and Mark Millen (Linda). She was affectionately known as Grammy to her grandchildren; Darren Hardman, Adrien Strohm, Sara Millen, and Lindsey Perry (Bryan) and she cherished her role as great-grandmother to Taylor Perry and Erik Perry. Evelyn is also survived by her brother, Richard Musgrove (Phyllis), and her sister, Betty Ann Brown, along with several other family members who will hold her memory close to their hearts.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Earl Brown, as well as those who came before her, but whose love shaped the foundation of her life.

Evelyn will be remembered fondly by all who knew her for her unwavering devotion to family and friends. Her kindness and dedication left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to share in her life. Special thanks are given to the staff of The Hermitage in Solomons, MD, for the care and support they provided to Evelyn and family during the past several months.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Lexington Park Baptist Church, 46855 S Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653 with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Light refreshments to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

May Evelyn’s memory bring comfort and peace to all who mourn her passing. She will be laid to rest on March 21, 2026, in a private burial ceremony at Saters Baptist Historical Church Cemetery in Timonium, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society to aid in research efforts for the advancement of cancer prevention and treatment.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.