Andrew “Andy” David Mechling, 74, of Tall Timbers, Maryland, passed away on February 28, 2026, doing what he loved.

Born on October 23, 1951, in Peekskill, New York, Andy was the beloved son of COL Eugene B. Mechling, Jr. (USAF) and Harriet Ann Tuller. Growing up within a military family, Andy relocated several times during his childhood. He started his primary education in England, and ultimately graduated from Yorktown High School in Arlington, VA, with numerous moves in between. He was a very active, curious and adventurous child, and found an outlet as an Explorer Scout, which propelled him into becoming an Eagle Scout while in high school. As a scout, he developed a love for camping, hiking, and exploring. Andy enjoyed building fires (learning fire safety, as a result). Andy once had a near death experience as a youngster in Pensacola by exploding M-80s underwater while watching closely in snorkeling gear. He expected the underwater explosion to be visible in slow-motion, just as he had seen in his favorite tv show at the time, “Sea Hunt.” He informed us, however, that was not case. Andy spent much of his youth building model rockets and airplanes, setting the foundation for building and flying his three experimental aircraft in the future. Andy was extremely proud of the Mechling heritage, especially of his forefathers military history extending all the way back to the Civil War. Andy’s grandfather, father and uncle were all military pilots. He was a member of the Order of Daedalians, of which his Grampy was a founding member.

As a 1973 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Andy proudly served his country as a fighter pilot (callsign “Panda”) in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy over the course of his storied career. While earning his Wings of Gold in the Marine Corps, he earned a Master’s Degree in Aeronautical Systems from the University of West Florida, in further pursuit of excellence in the field of aviation. After fulfilling his Marine Corps commitment in the summer of 1979, Andy was lured away from active duty to fly for American Airlines, flying 727’s out of Washington, D.C.. During the fall of ’79, Andy developed a renewed longing for the days of tactical flying, and re-commissioned into the U.S. Navy where he flew the F-14 as a Tomcatter with VF-31 in Oceana, VA.

His military flying experience provided Andy a unique opportunity to accrue many flight hours (and traps) in the RF-4B Phantom, F-14 Tomcat, F/A-18 Hornet, T-45 Goshawk and numerous other American and foreign aircraft. In 1983, Andy was competitively selected to serve as the United States’ representative at Empire Test Pilot School in Boscombe Down, England (accruing flight experience in more than 20 different aircraft). After ETPS, Andy received orders to Strike Air Test Directorate at Patuxent River to join the Carrier Suitability Branch. At Strike, he was the Operations Officer and performed Automatic Carrier Landing Systems (ACLS) certification for the F-14A on all but one aircraft carrier due to the birth of his second child. During the height of the Space Shuttle Program in the 1980s, Andy was a finalist for the Astronaut Program at NASA. However, Andy ultimately did not continue to pursue this dream to ensure he could better support his family.

Andy finished the remainder of his military flying career as a Naval Test Pilot. Andy’s final tour of duty afforded him and his family a return to Annapolis, MD for him to teach Aerospace Engineering at the U.S. Naval Academy. His military career took him and his family all over the globe, with stations in England, Atsugi, Japan, St. Louis, MO, Pensacola, FL, Virginia Beach, VA, along with a number of temporary duty assignments to Egypt (delivering new production F-18s overseas to the Kuwaitis in support of the Gulf War) and various other locations. In 1995, Andy retired at the rank of Commander with honors, and numerous military commendations. Andy’s decorations included the Joint Service Commendation Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal (2 awards); Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Overseas Service Ribbon; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2 awards); Expert Pistol; Expert Rifle.

Upon his retirement from the Navy, Andy found work with RAIL Company as the flight clearance facilitator on the F/A-18E/F program. The following year, Andy found himself as a test pilot for Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, Georgia, testing Gulfstream 5 business jets as the company worked through FAA certifications. In 1998, Andy received a call from Information Spectrum to return to work again on the F/A-18E/F program. From there, Andy served as the Compatibility Manager of the CH-53K program’s Joint Ship Helicopter Integration Process for General Dynamics. Eventually, Andy transitioned to work for the Department of the Navy as a government civilian, performing various roles at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in Patuxent River, MD, serving as the Assistant Program Manager for Test & Evaluation for the F/A-18, and E/A-18G programs, before retiring from government service in 2015.

On December 30, 1980, Andy met the love of his life and future wife, Jacklyn “Chicklet” Mills of Hollywood, MD. After 6 whole days of marriage, Andy shoved off on a 6 and ½ month Indian Ocean cruise aboard the USS John F. Kennedy. In 1983, 9 months after he returned, Andy’s first child, Andy Jr. was born while stationed overseas in England. Two years later their first daughter, Emily, was born at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Five years after that, Andy and Jacky were blessed with their second daughter and final child, Laura, while stationed in St. Louis, MO.

Andy will be remembered most for his humbleness, quiet strength, sharp mind, sense of humor, deep loyalty, and the steady love and encouragement he provided to his family. Whether serving his country, advancing his profession, or simply spending time with those he cherished most (which was everybody he met), he lived with purpose and integrity. Andy possessed exhausting levels of energy, and a relentless enthusiasm for his hobbies and interests. Andy kept busy by building and flying real or model aircraft, traveling, racing go-karts, water skiing, snow skiing, hiking (no trail left untraveled), biking, sailing/boating, golfing, reading (5 books at a time), crabbing/fishing, dancing, attending concerts and plays, listening to music, playing ice hockey/lacrosse, attending sporting (GO NAVY!) and racing events, hot-tubbing, and playing with his grandchildren. Andy was an active member of numerous organizations to include the St. Anne’s Anglican Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall, MD, USNA Alumni Association (Greater Southern Maryland Chapter), The Quiet Birdmen, various aviation groups (EAA, SETP, and Tailhook), and other hobby related organizations and associations. You name it, Andy gave it a go and was always eager to bring friends and family alongside for the adventure.

Andy saw the world through youthful eyes and was incredibly encouraging and supportive of the interests of those around him. He never passed a child’s lemonade stand without patronizing it. He lived each day to its fullest, never pushing to tomorrow what could be accomplished today. He was awestruck by the magnificence of God’s creation, whether it was a scenic landscape, the peak colors of Fall, a beautiful piece of music, or one of God’s creatures. He often reminded Jacky he was the “Luckiest Guy in the World” and regularly felt compelled to tell those around him how blessed he was with his family. He was his family’s greatest role model, cheerleader, and Hero on all levels.

Andy tended to his relationships like he maintained his aircraft, with tremendous care, precision, understanding and love. He left his loves ones with feelings of “no-regrets,” and enormous amounts of gratitude.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jacky, and their three children: Andrew David Mechling Jr. (Kelly) of Mount Vernon, VA, Emily Gene Souza (David) of California, MD, and Laura Ann Mechling – Jensen (Mark) of Hamilton, NY. As a grandfather, Andy was a proud “Top Pop” to Josephine (10), Hike (8), Luke (7), Helen (4), and Rye (3), each of whom brought immense joy to his life. Andy is also survived by his loving sister, Gene Mechling of Reston, VA, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Family will receive friends and loved ones for a Memorial Service on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 11am at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park, MD. Interment will be private on a later date at the USNA.

Andy’s legacy of service, love, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://dogood.t2t.org/ , Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ , Fisher House Foundation, https://fisherhouse.org/, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/.

