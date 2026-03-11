Robert Bennett “Robbie” Trossbach Sr., 84, of Bushwood, Maryland, passed away on March 6, 2026.

Born on December 1, 1941, in Dameron, Maryland, Robbie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and was married to the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Trossbach, for 53 years. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2014. His pride and joy was his dog, Sissy.

A proud farmer, he raised many farm animals including sheep, ponies, cattle, and hogs, and spent many years growing tobacco. His hard work, love for the land, and commitment to his way of life were a testament to the strong agricultural traditions of “The County.”

Robbie enjoyed many of the local traditions that make the county special. In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing, attending Beagle field trials, going to auctions, and spending time at the dirt track. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR and especially enjoyed cheering for his favorite driver, Bill Elliott.

Above all, Robbie was a loving and devoted husband and father. He cherished his family and took great pride in the life he built and the values he passed down. He will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, his love of the outdoors, and his dedication to family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Trossbach and Lillian Trossbach; his wife, Mary Elizabeth Trossbach; his siblings, Lucille Sivak, Ida Lacey, Gregory Trossbach, Vera Lathroum, and Eugene Trossbach; his son-in-law, Ray Currie; his granddaughter, Kristal Ryce; and his great-grandson, John Ryce III.

Robbie is survived by his siblings, Philip Trossbach, Danny Trossbach, and Dicky Trossbach; his children, Barbara Currie, Betty Ryce (Jimmy), Bobby Trossbach (Celeste), and Ronnie Trossbach (Becky); his grandchildren, Ray Currie (Christy), Robin Lape (Victoria), Debbie Cusick (John), JD Ryce (Megan), Teresa Ryce (Johnny), Tina Metcalf (Steve), Jenn Russell (Lee), and Josh Trossbach (Lorrie); and his great-grandchildren, Evan Currie, Ava Currie, Jaxon Cusick, Bailee Cusick, Trey Ryce, Landon Ryce, Briauna Ryce, Izzy Metcalf, Emmett Metcalf, Kinley Jones, Kodi Metcalf, Caden Sweeney, Chloe Russell, Cole Russell, EJ Trossbach, R. Bennett Trossbach, and Agnes Trossbach.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, Maryland.

Pallbearers will be Ray Currie, Josh Trossbach, JD Ryce, Caden Sweeney, Evan Currie, and Johnny Ryce II. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 7th District Fire Department, 7th District Rescue Squad, Hospice, or ACTS.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements are by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.