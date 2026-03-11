Betty Lucille Marshall, 88, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away on February 27, 2026 at Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Maryland. She was born on April 29, 1937, and raised in Maryland.

She graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School, and married her husband, Dewey Marshall in 1953. She worked as a waitress at Wayson’s Corner Restaurant, before finding employment under Prince George’s County Public Schools, first as a bus driver, then as assistant foreman, and retiring as the foreman of the school bus lot—returning shortly after to continue to drive buses, for a total of thirty-eight years of service. For leisure, Betty loved to travel ; she got to enjoy cruises to Hawaii and the Bahamas as well as many other trips. She liked shopping, collecting knick-knacks and jewelry, and playing bingo. She treasured time spent with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her sons, Ronald Marshall, and Robert Marshall; her grandchildren, John Wilhoit (Libby), Karie Coxon (David), James Marshall (Joanna), and Ashley Ricker (Daniel), as well as several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dewey Marshall; her daughter, Janet Marie Marshall; her parents, William and Mary (Wilkerson) Walton, and her sister, Shirley Madison.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., funeral service to follow at Calvert Grace Community Church. All are invited back to the church hall for a luncheon immediately after the burial.