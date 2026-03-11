Margaret Anne Spain passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026. She had been living at the Health Center at Asbury, Solomons Island for the past 2 years.

She was born June 17 ,1929 at Patuxent Naval Base, Leonardtown, MD. She was the youngest of 5 children born to William (Willy) and Effie (Miles)Fish. Margaret Anne’s was a twin but her twin brother, Jack died at a very young age.

Margaret Anne grew up near the Chesapeake Bay. She would tell stories of her mother sending Margaret Anne and her siblings to the Bay to bring back oysters for dinner. She attended Great Mills High School and that was where she met her future husband, Garland Spain. They both graduated in 1947 from Great Mills High School. Margaret Anne worked for a short time in an office in Washington, DC. May 30,1950 Garland married Margaret Anne. They were married for 47 years. Margaret Anne and Garland had 3 children- James, David and Cheryl Anne. James, known as Jimmy passed away after battling Leukemia when he was 19. The family moved shortly after Jimmy’s death from Oxon Hill, Maryland to Potomac, Maryland. Garland and Margaret Anne enjoyed traveling together. Garland passed away on June 6,1993.

She is survived by her son David and his wife Kandia, daughter Cheryl Anne O’Keefe and her husband Jim, 6 grandchildren- David James Spain and his wife Becky, Allisa Marie Spain and Theodore Spain, Patrick O’Keefe, Ryan O’Keefe, Finn O’Keefe and 1 great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her siblings- William (known as Bill), Jane Yowaiski, Katherine Burch (known as Kitty) and grandson Zachary Spain.

Viewing will be Sunday March 15, 2026, from 1pm-5pm at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland

Funeral will be Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00AM at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick

Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantowne Rd, Waldorf, MD 20604