With deep sorrow, we announce on March 7th the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Betty Jane Howard, 94, of Deale. Surrounded by family, Betty left a legacy of love, strength, and kindness that will be forever cherished by those who knew her.

Born in Morrell Park, Baltimore, on August 13,1931 to parents’ John Henry Riley and Mable Naomi (Ashley). Betty was known for her warm smile and generous heart.

Betty met the love of her life, James Douglas Howard, Sr. in 1947 while attending a relative’s wedding in Churchton, Maryland. Locking eyes, Douglas vowed that evening he was going to marry her. Excited to start their new lives together, they were married September 18, 1948, at St. James in Lothian.

Home for them was Deale, Maryland where Betty dedicated her life to her family working alongside her husband as they raised tobacco, cows, established and operated James D. Howard, Sr. Excavating and Utilities Contractor, (that remains in business today owned/operated by their youngest son). Together they raised three sons.

Betty worked briefly as operator for C&P telephone in Annapolis, volunteered as a “Pink Lady” at the Annapolis General Hospital, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, joined the “Sweet Adelines” following her husband’s death in 1993 and was member of the St. James’ Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her sons, James Stephen Howard (Nancy), Robert David Howard (Deloris), and James Douglas Howard, Jr. (Robin), her cherished nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and sister Thelma Tharp.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband James Douglas Howard, Sr., three sisters Ruth Naomi Wolfe, Esther Mae Nichols, Deloris Edwards, and two brothers, John Kenneth Riley and Charles Chapman.

Visitation will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings on March 19th from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Celebration of Life service will be held on March 20th at the Saint James Episcopal Church in Lothian at 11:00 am with interment to follow (same location) followed by reception.