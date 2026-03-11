John Dolan Jr. passed peacefully on March 8, 2026, surrounded by family. He was born on June 28, 1952, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of John Dolan Sr. and Madeleine Dolan.

John spent much of his childhood between Dundalk, Maryland, and Paris, France, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army. Those early years abroad fostered a lifelong appreciation for travel and curiosity about the world. He graduated from SHAPE International School in 1970 in Belgium before attending Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. He later completed his studies at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where he earned his law degree in 1985.

John went on to build a long career in public service. He served as an Active Duty Attorney for the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, working in Fulda, Germany from 1986-1989.

He served as a Navy Civilian Claims Attorney with the Department of the Navy in Mestrino, Italy, from 1990-1995. His work supporting the United States Military community abroad reflected his deep commitment to service.

In 1995, John relocated to the quaint fisherman’s town of Deale, Maryland, where he continued his career as an attorney with the US Army Claim Service, Foreign Torts Branch, Department of the Army at Fort Meade, Maryland. During his time at the US Army Claim Service he met (the former) Evelyn Hottois, whom he married on August 22, 2003 in Annapolis, Maryland. Together they made their home in Deale along the Chesapeake Bay, where John spent many happy years enjoying the place he loved most.

John devoted 30 years to his professional career before retiring on July 31, 2012.

Ever since he was young, John loved being on the water. From crabbing with his father during his childhood in Dundalk to boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay with his own children, time spent on the water was one of the greatest joys of his life.

John was also an enthusiastic cook who enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen and sharing meals with family and friends. Whether preparing Maryland seafood favorites or European recipes, he took great pride in bringing people together around the table.

In his later years, John lived a peaceful life in Deale with his wife Evelyn, cherishing time with family and especially his grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews who brought him immense pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dolan Sr. and Madeleine Dolan, and sister Patricia Dolan.

John is survived by his wife, Evelyn Dolan of Deale, Maryland; his sister, Kathleen Dwight of Stafford, Virginia; his daughter, Natalie Diongue and her husband El Hadji Diongue of Frederick, Maryland, and their children, Daba and Saydina Diongue; and his daughter, Jackie Wallace and her husband Bryan Wallace of Richmond, Virginia, and their sons, Gwynn and Ronan Wallace. He is also survived by his nephew, Justin Dwight and his wife Jessalyn of Alexandria, Virginia, and their children Emerson and Everly; his niece, Danielle Adams and her husband Quinn of Richmond, Virginia, and their children Ambrose and Charlotte; and his niece, Casey Osborn of Seattle, Washington, and her children Tappan and Lucy Hinman.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in John’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org/