Eleanor Louise Entzian, beloved wife of the late Albert Entzian, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026, with loved ones by her side. Born on January 16, 1936, to the late Gail Ward and Nellie Elizabeth Austin of Severn, MD. Eleanor had seven siblings, John, Tim, Bud, Bob, Charles, Dick, and Mary Jane preceded her in death.

In her youth, Eleanor was a member of First Lutheran Church of Odenton. She attended Severn Elementary and Arundel High School, graduating in 1954. She married Albert in 1954, and the couple made their first home in Mitchellville, MD, where together they raised two sons, Gary and Donald, on the family farm. Eleanor’s career outside of the home began as a secretary for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She began a career with Prince George’s County Schools as a substitute teacher, which led her to become a secretary for the school system. She was an administrative assistant for DC Society for Crippled Children & Adults and in later years, managing four rental properties kept Eleanor busy. She was Vice President for Bayside Homeowners Association, North Beach, during this time as well. Along with her husband, Albert, they owned Locust Lane Farm in Mitchellville. Eleanor was secretary and partner of their company with the love of her life. As a volunteer serving on the Board of Directors of Davidsonville Ruritan Club, Calvert Health Hospital Foundation Board and Mt. Zion UMC Breakfast Club, Eleanor had a direct impact on the community. In her spare time, she enjoyed her home, gardening and any outside household chores, precious time with family and friends, and helping others. A true disciple, Eleanor loved, praised, and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Lothian. Eleanor’s husband of 66 years, Albert, passed away on June 8, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Tami) and Donald (Lynette), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished and loved immensely.

“To everything there is a season and a purpose under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1

Donations in Eleanor’s name can be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.