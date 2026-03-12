Police Investigating Murder Case on Davis Road in Waldorf

UPDATE 3/12/2026 @ 2:00 pm: On March 11 at approximately 6:46 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Davis Road for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed that the victim was standing outside a residence when an unknown suspect drove up in a dark colored SUV and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Fire/EMS personnel arrived and initiated aide; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was later identified as Jakale Deshon Norman, age 26, of Waldorf. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a combined cash reward of up to $10,000 must contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing

3/11/2026: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 6:46 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 2000 block of Davis Road in Waldorf, for multiple callers reporting shots fired with one victim down.

Police responded to the scene with dispatchers advising multiple callers reporting multiple shots fired with one man not moving and the suspect armed with a rifle, fleeing the scene in a black SUV at a high rate of speed.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find the adult male suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper and lower body.

Officers and EMS performed CPR and life-saving measures on the scene, however, EMS declared the victim deceased a short time later.

Police are currently searching for a black SUV with dark tinted windows, tinted tag cover, suspect is armed with a rifle. Possibly a GMC or Chevrolet 4-Door SUV. Considered armed and dangerous. If seen call 911, do not approach.

Police in Prince George’s County and Charles County are searching, officers are seeking any witnesses who have not already provided statements, as the incident was possibly captured on video.

Davis Road is CLOSED for the next 3+ hours between Lexington Drive and Bunker Hill – The scene is actively under investigation.