Police Investigating Another Shooting in Charles County; Second in Under An Hour

UPDATE: One victim located at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that appears to be non-life-threatening. Police are investigating if there are multiple victims.

3/11/2026: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 7:24 p.m., police responded to Jennie Run Drive in La Plata, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch to find witnesses reporting the suspect, who was armed with a handgun had fled in a silver Mercedes-Benz, with one possible victim driving to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident is actively ongoing and under investigation.

Police remain on Jennie Run Drive and Zekiah Run Road in La Plata – avoid the area and expect extended delays.