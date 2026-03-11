UPDATE: One Transported to Trauma Center After Three Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

UPDATE: Emergency medical services evaluated the patient and requested a helicopter, however, due to weather, all were unavailable.

One patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Two patients denied injuries and were not transported.

3/11/2026: On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at approximately 7:48 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 25033 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for a motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported they heard a crash and looked out of their window to see a vehicle had rolled over.

Crews arrived on the scene within 2 minutes to find a three vehicle collision and confirmed one vehicle off the roadway and overturned with no entrapment.

EMS are evaluating one patient for injuries.

Delays are expected in the area – use caution and slow down for our First Responders.