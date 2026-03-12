Point Lookout State Park To Adapt Facilities, Build Living Shoreline for Climate Resilience

Point Lookout State Park will undergo a series of renovations over the next few years to improve climate resilience at the park, while also protecting habitat space and promoting access for park visitors.

The projects are funded by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act, a 2022 state law that dedicated funding to support the expansion of recreational opportunities, maintenance, and staffing in state parks, which included $5 million to be used for climate mitigation projects. The Point Lookout effort is the first of four projects to be funded, and will receive $1.25 million of the funding.

The project will include the building of a living shoreline to enhance the park’s resilience and the decommissioning of two campground loops that are exposed to regular tidal and nuisance flooding. Some of these decommissioned campsites will be used as picnic areas for campers.

“The Great Maryland Outdoors Act is building a more resilient future for Maryland State Parks,” Department of Natural Resources Sec. Josh Kurtz said. “The work at Point Lookout and other projects supported by this funding will use nature-based solutions to support our climate adaptation goals while also building community resilience to ensure our parks are accessible to the public for generations to come.”

The Point Lookout renovations design will begin in early 2026 followed by the on-site renovations.



Through a public application process, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has selected the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay as a nonprofit partner for the effort, and the organization will provide project oversight, technical support, and community engagement and outreach.

“The Alliance is eager to collaborate with the Maryland Park Service and Maryland Department of Natural Resources on this important coastal resilience project,” said Laura Todd, Associate Green Infrastructure Program Director for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. “The upcoming ecological restoration and outreach efforts at Point Lookout will enhance natural resources for the benefit of Chesapeake Bay fish, wildlife, and the many visitors to the park.”

Located at the southernmost tip of St. Mary’s County at the confluence of the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay, Point Lookout State Park is susceptible to sea-level rise and other effects of a changing environment. Sea levels could rise by 1.5 to 2.5 feet at the park over the next 25 to 50 years.

The Point Lookout State Park campground has been closed since 2021 for necessary emergency water and sanitary line renovations. The campground is scheduled to reopen for reservations in spring 2026.

As part of the climate resilience upgrades, two areas—the Green’s Point Loop and Lanier Loop—will not reopen and will remain permanently closed for camping due to increased nuisance flooding from sea level rise. These decommissioned campsites will be either restored to the surrounding marsh or used as picnic sites for registered campers. Campers will have access to the pier at Green’s Point once the resilience project is completed.

The following loops will be available for reservations upon reopening: Tulip Loop (full-service: water, sewer, and electric), Malone and Hoffman’s Loops (mixed-use sites), and the six-site electric Conoy Loop (for families and groups).

The project will also include the construction of a living shoreline to stabilize and prevent further erosion of the marshlands. This shoreline construction will include the planting of marsh grasses and shrubs; placing additional sand; and building additional structure to promote oyster bed growth. To show the importance of this critical marsh ecosystem as sea levels rise, environmental education interpretive signage will be developed and installed.

“Support for initiatives such as this is incredibly important to our park system,” said Jonas Williams, Director of Planning for the Maryland Park Service. “With support from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act, we can ensure Point Lookout State Park is more resilient for future generations.”

While the project is still in development, the Maryland Park Service worked with landscape architecture students from the University of Maryland to create concept designs for the restoration.

Other projects are underway at Point Lookout State Park to protect the park land and bolster climate resilience. DNR’s Grants Gateway is supporting the construction of a living shoreline along the causeway in the park, which will create low and high marsh along about 1,000 linear feet of shoreline in an area that often floods. This causeway is the only access point into the park, and it also provides access to the two historically significant locations at the park: the Point Lookout Lighthouse and the site of the Civil War-era prisoners of war camp.

The additional climate projects funded by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act are expected to begin in 2026. The four selected projects will demonstrate climate mitigation and adaptation across landscape types, with a focus on addressing flooding in coastal and inland properties. The projects will reduce risks to infrastructure, habitats, and people.

“Climate change is reshaping Maryland now — bold adaptation on our state lands is showing how nature-based practices can strengthen Maryland’s resilience,” Jackie Specht, DNR’s Resilient Systems Officer, said. “Great Maryland Outdoors Act projects, such as the one in Point Lookout, will protect important areas and serve as models for future action.”