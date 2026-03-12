Maryland Public Service Commission Holding Two Public Hearings for Input on Washington Gas Light’s Proposal to Increase Gas Distribution Rates

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two virtual public hearings to receive public input on Washington Gas Light’s proposal to increase its gas distribution rates. The hearings will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. The utility’s customers and other stakeholders are welcome to attend one or both hearings.

To participate, attendees should email [email protected] by 12 noon on Friday, March 20 for the first hearing and by 12 noon on Friday, April 3 for the second hearing. Attendees will receive a link for the virtual meeting. A recording will also be posted to the Commission’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/@MarylandPSC

Washington Gas provides natural gas retail sales and delivery service to nearly 520,000 Maryland customers in Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

In December 2025, the company applied to increase its annual revenues by $82.5 million, with an incremental increase of $67.1 million after the inclusion of the company’s Strategic Infrastructure Development and Enhancement (STRIDE) revenue requirements. Washington Gas says its proposed rate design would result in an approximate 5.3% increase in the total bill for the average residential customer.

Written comments may be submitted electronically through the Commission’s website, in the Public Comments Dropbox: https://www.pscmaryland.com/online-services/file-a-public-comment/ First-time users of the portal will need to register and then can submit their comments in Case No. 9849.

Comments may also be sent by mail (by June 1, 2026) and should be addressed to: Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 16th Floor, 6 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Evidentiary hearings in this case are scheduled to begin May 18, 2026 with a Commission decision by late July.