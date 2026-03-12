State Fire Marshal Investigating Townhouse Fire in White Plains That Displaces Six

On March 11, 2026, at approximately 1:27 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to the 10700 block of Esprit Place in White Plains, for the structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from the 3-story middle of the group townhouse.

Firefighters made entry and found fire on the exterior of the townhome which extended into the attic.

The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes.

All searches came back negative with the exception of one fish which firefighters removed from the residence.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

No known injuries were reported. All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf, and La Plata Volunteer Fire Departments.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 4 adults and 2 children displaced.

