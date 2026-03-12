CSM Receives More than $1.7 Million in Signed Appropriations Package

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will receive more than $1.7 million in federal funding to support a new Aviation Maintenance Technology Program and a Water and Wastewater Treatment Program.

The FY2026 Appropriations Package, signed February 3, includes $1.7 million of Congressionally Directed Spending allocated to CSM for these initiatives.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson said the legislative support affirms the College’s value to Southern Maryland and reinforces its role in preparing students to fill critical workforce needs.

“We appreciate the advocacy and support of our congressional partners on behalf of CSM students and programs,” said Dr. Wilson. “This funding creates new opportunities for hands-on training and career pathways leading directly to in-demand careers. This investment strengthens our workforce pipeline and supports future economic growth in Southern Maryland.”

Funding for the projects was made possible through the support of U.S. Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen.

Senator Alsobrooks said she is proud to work with Senator Van Hollen to jumpstart programs that will train students and address workforce needs.



“Young Marylanders want to prepare for successful futures, and for many that means getting hands-on, technical training to prepare themselves for the workforce,” Alsobrooks said. “These programs won’t just prepare students for demanding careers; they also support our economy and fill necessary jobs that our state needs to thrive.”

The college will receive $997,000 to help launch the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program and outfit the lab with industry-standard equipment.

The program will prepare students to diagnose problems with airframe components, identify and maintain propulsion systems used in aircraft, perform aircraft maintenance and inspections, understand Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation and guidelines related to aircraft maintenance, and be prepared to test for a mechanic certificate and associated ratings.

In October 2025, CSM received approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) to offer the Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology program, the first program of its kind in the state. This month, CSM also received MHEC approval to offer Lower Division Certificates (L.D.C.) in Powerplant and Airframe within this program.

During the development and approval process, more than 30 representatives formed a regional Aviation Program Advisory Board made up of aviation businesses, local government, military installations, public and private school systems, and community groups.

Several of the board members wrote letters of support included in the funding request, including Calvert County Public Schools, Charles County Public Schools, and St. Mary’s County Government Department of Economic Development.

The program is expected to launch in the fall of 2027.

The college will also receive $732,000 in funding to launch a Water and Wastewater Training Program Partnership.

The partnership will expand on the existing water and wastewater program offered at the Maryland Center for Environmental Training (MCET) at CSM. It will create a pipeline for students to access employment opportunities in the water and wastewater industry. The funding will support training, outreach, recruitment, and hands-on experience to prepare students to fill critical needs in water infrastructure operations.

More information about a launch date will be available as the program develops.