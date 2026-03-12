13-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Suffering Burns from Dirt Bike Crash

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 3:33 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported traumatic injuries after a dirt bike accident.

911 callers reported a 13-year-old male suffered burn injuries to the lower body after a dirt bike crash, with the victim no longer trapped under the vehicle.

Crews arrived to find the victim had serious burns to the leg/ankle and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.