No Injuries Reported After Plane Crash at St. Mary’s County Airport

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 4:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the St. Mary’s County Airport located at 44200 Airport Road in Hollywood, Maryland, for the reported plane crash.

911 callers reported a single engine plane crashed at the end of the runway with unknown occupants and unknown injuries.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single engine aircraft had crashed after leaving the runway with the plane coming to a rest in the grass field alongside the runways.

Firefighters found both occupants were out of the aircraft and reporting no injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command were able to quickly respond to the scene to assist.

The incident is under investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service within an hour.

This is the second aircraft incident in the county within the past month. On Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at 9:08 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the Dorsey Park on Hollywood Road in Hollywood, Maryland, for the reported aircraft incident investigation