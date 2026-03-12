St. Mary’s County Grand Jury Indicts Leonardtown Man on Assault Charges

Carlton Eugene Young, 55, of Leonardtown, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure in a St. Mary’s County criminal case tied to incidents dated February 4, 2026, and February 7, 2026, according to court records. The case began in District Court for St. Mary’s County and was later transferred to Circuit Court, where the indictment remains open and a jury trial is scheduled to begin June 22, 2026.

Court records also show Young was initially held without bond and later faced an active arrest warrant issued on March 9, 2026. According to the case file, the arresting officer was Deputy Jessica Wilson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to charging documents, deputies were called to a residence in Leonardtown on February 7, 2026, for a reported domestic disturbance. The adult female victim told deputies “she was in an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, defendant Carlton Eugene Young,” and said he left before police arrived. The documents state the victim showed deputies injuries and said that during an argument on February 4, 2026, Young “obtained a knife from the kitchen and threatened her life,” “held the blade of the knife to her neck,” and “threatened to kill her.” The same court filing says the victim reported that Young then punched her three times in the face with a closed fist and pulled out her hair, leaving bald spots.

The charging documents say a deputy observed “a small cut” on the victim’s neck and “numerous bald spots” on the side of her head. The victim also told deputies “she did not call police at the time of the incident because the defendant advised he would kill her prior to police arriving on scene if she called,” and “she was in fear for her life due to the defendant’s actions,” according to the statement of probable cause. The same filing states there were no other witnesses listed to the assault.

Court records say Young was later found “hiding in the laundry room of the apartment complex” and taken into custody. After being advised of his rights, Young told the deputy “the incident was solely verbal” and denied “ever assaulting” the adult female victim, according to the charging papers. The records also say he denied “ever being in possession of a knife” and denied “threatening to kill” her.

At his initial appearance on February 7, 2026, court paperwork shows Young waived an attorney for that hearing and requested a preliminary hearing. The same records show he was held without bond, and release conditions included orders not to contact or harass the adult female victim, not to intimidate the victim or witness, not to go near Gregory Lane in Leonardtown, and not to possess firearms or other dangerous weapons.

The Circuit Court case filed March 9, 2026, lists one count of first-degree assault tied to February 4, 2026, one second-degree assault count tied to February 4, 2026, a second second-degree assault count tied to February 7, 2026, and one count of dangerous weapon with intent to injure tied to February 7, 2026. A bail review was held March 11, 2026. Additional hearings are scheduled for May 11 and June 18, 2026, ahead of the multi-day jury trial now set on the court calendar through early July.

