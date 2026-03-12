St. Mary’s County Assault Case Leads to Indictment Against 29-Year-Old Lexington Park Man

Christopher James Jones, 29, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after St. Mary’s County deputies said he assaulted an adult female victim during a reported domestic incident in Lexington Park on February 22, 2026. Court records show the case began in District Court for St. Mary’s County and was later transferred to Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, where the indictment remains open.

According to charging documents, Deputy Austin Welch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park on February 22, 2026, for a report of domestic assault. The adult female victim told deputies that Jones, came into her room early that morning and argued with her after learning she had contacted a male friend. The charging documents allege that during the argument, Jones threw her to the ground, causing bruising to her leg and rug burns to her knees. The records further state that he got on top of her and grabbed her by the neck, causing trouble breathing and causing her vision to go dark. The victim also told deputies that while she was being choked, Jones said, “I can kill you.”

The statement of probable cause also says the adult female victim reported visible bruising to her neck that was consistent with being choked. Deputies also documented her statement that about seven days earlier, Jones had thrown her against a bedroom door during another argument, leaving a large bump on the right side of her head that was still visible that day. Court records say the couple lived in the same residence.

District Court records show Jones was initially charged the same day and was held without bond. During his initial appearance on February 22, 2026, court paperwork states that he waived an attorney for that hearing and requested a preliminary hearing, which was originally scheduled for March 17, 2026. A bail review was first reset on February 23, 2026, then held on February 24, 2026. The District Court case was later closed after the matter was transferred to Circuit Court.

Circuit Court records show prosecutors filed a criminal indictment on March 9, 2026, charging Jones with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, both tied to the February 22, 2026 incident. The same court file shows an arrest warrant was issued on March 9, 2026, remained active at that time, and that Jones was ordered held without bond. A bail and bond review was then held in Circuit Court on March 11, 2026.

The defendant is now represented in Circuit Court by attorney Justin Thomas Eisele, according to court records. The case remains open in Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

