St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center Announces Extended Closure

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center, which announced an emergency closure on Wednesday, March 11, will remain closed to the public through Monday, March 16, 2026.

The extended closure is due to a large animal intake that required the full attention of shelter staff and the use of all available shelter space to safely receive and process the animals.

Emergency cases will still be accepted during the closure; however, the shelter will not be open for adoptions. Owner surrenders will be accepted by appointment only.

The Center is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

If you find a stray animal, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/LFpets or call our Animal Control Division at (301) 475-8018. If you can help foster an animal in need, please email [email protected].

For more information on the Animal Adoption & Resource Center, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/AnimalShelter or follow at: Facebook.com/SMCAnimalServices.