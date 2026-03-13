Little Flower School to Host 2026 Touch-a-Truck Festival in Great Mills on March 28, 2026

Little Flower School is inviting the Southern Maryland community to its 2026 Touch-a-Truck Festival on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The family-friendly event will take place on the grounds of Little Flower School in Great Mills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

The hands-on festival will give children and families the chance to explore a wide range of trucks and heavy equipment in one location.

Organizers say attendees will be able to get up close to fire trucks, construction equipment, utility vehicles, emergency vehicles and more, with opportunities to climb inside, honk horns and meet operators and owners.

In addition to the vehicle displays, the event will feature food, local vendors, a bounce house, hay rides and other activities for all ages.

Event at a Glance

What: 2026 Touch-a-Truck Festival

When: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Where: Little Flower School, Great Mills

Admission: $5 per person

Highlights: Truck displays, food, vendors and family activities

More information: littleflowercatholic.org/touch-a-truck-event

About LFCS – Little Flower Catholic School is a faith-based educational institution serving the Southern Maryland community. The school focuses on academic excellence and spiritual growth in a Christ-centered environment.