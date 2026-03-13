Early Morning Trailer Fire in Mechanicsville Leaves Two Displaced, Fire Under Investigation

On Friday, March 13, 2026, at approximately 2:41 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Hughesville, Hollywood and Charles County responded to the 39000 block of Harper’s Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported a fire in the bathroom.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire showing from the 1-story trailer with a second nearby mobile home being threatened.

Crews made entry with multiple attack lines and found hoarding conditions within the residence which slowed First Responders efforts

The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, while crews remained on scene operating for over an hour.

All occupants were able to escape without injury and are accounted for.

No known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

