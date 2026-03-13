Local Southern Maryland Coaches Launch “The Dugout” Podcast to Unite Youth Baseball and Softball Community

A new voice is hitting the airwaves for the Southern Maryland sports community. The Dugout, a dedicated youth baseball and softball podcast, has officially launched, providing players, parents and coaches with an inside look at the game from a local perspective.

Hosted by a panel of four veteran local coaches, the podcast serves as the digital heartbeat of the Southern Maryland Youth Baseball and Softball Coalition. The show’s mission is to unify the local youth baseball and softball landscape and elevate the experience for every athlete in the county through open dialogue and expert insight.

A Mission of Unity and Transparency – The podcast was founded on the belief that the only way to grow is to move forward together. By sharing collective wisdom from decades spent on the dirt, the hosts aim to provide a resource that didn’t previously exist in the region—a space where the local community can learn, laugh, and grow as one.

“Our goal with ‘The Dugout’ is to bring this community together in a way that makes the local baseball and softball scene just explode,” said Ryan Shephard, current coach for KF Prospects, Five Star Mafia and Chesapeake Ghost, and current podcast cohost. “We aren’t here to divide; we are here to build a foundation where every league and every player in the county can thrive.”

Talking the “Hard Things” – Beyond just baseball and softball, the podcast is committed to transparency and addressing the real issues facing youth sports today.

“We’re aiming to discuss the difficult topics—the subjects people usually only address privately,” said RJ Bean, current Commissioner of SMBRL, Commissioner of SOMD Youth Baseball and Softball Coalition, 12U Chesapeake Ghost manager and current podcast cohost.

“Whether it’s league politics, player development, or parent expectations, we’re putting it all on the table to ensure we’re doing what’s best for the kids.”

Heavy Hitters in the Lineup – The Dugout is already swinging for the fences with a scheduled lineup of influential local figures and organizations. Upcoming episodes will feature:

The Center for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO): Discussing topics to ensure our baseball and softball players have the tools they need to succeed.

Galactic Fitness: Diving into specialized athletic training, injury prevention and strength conditioning tailored specifically for young ballplayers.

Experts from across the country to talk about the current state of youth baseball and softball

“By bringing in guests like CAO and the team from Galactic Fitness, we’re showing our players and parents that there is an entire ecosystem supports their success,” said Mikey Farrell, President of Chesapeake Ghost and current podcast cohost. “We want to give our listeners access to the people and programs that are shaping the future of sports in our county.”

The hosts emphasized that the strength of the show lies in its roots.

“At the end of the day, we’re just four coaches who care deeply about this county and this sport,” said Jim Jones, current President of SMLL and podcast cohost. “We want ‘The Dugout’ to be the spark that brings everyone—from Little League to travel ball—to the same side of the field.”

Where to Listen – Listeners can tune in to The Dugout for weekly episodes featuring coach roundtables, guest interviews and deep dives into the local youth baseball and softball scene. The podcast is available now on Apple, Spotify, Facebook and YouTube!

About The Dugout – The Dugout is a Southern Maryland-based podcast dedicated to the growth and advocacy of youth baseball and softball. Hosted by local coaches and league administrators, the show provides a platform for education, community building, and the advancement of the Southern Maryland Youth Baseball and Softball Coalition. Jeff Kennedy from SportsBall Dad, LLC produces the show.