Traffic Notice: Pegg Road Roundabout Construction to Begin at Westbury Boulevard Intersection

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be constructing a new roundabout at the intersection of Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard.

The project is scheduled to begin on or about Tuesday, March 17, 2026, with completion in approximately 60 days, weather permitting. A traffic control plan will be implemented for the duration of the road and sidewalk construction.

The Westbury Boulevard West southern entrance will be temporarily closed during a portion of the construction. Ingress/egress will remain available at the Westbury Boulevard West northern most entrance.

Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Motorists are advised to use caution and follow signage. Please remain alert to work crews, changing traffic patterns, and equipment and consider alternate travel routes to avoid delays in traffic.

Questions may be directed to Donald Bean with DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3520.