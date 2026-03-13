Hollywood Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography After Images Found on Phone

Terry Joe Hahn, 44, of Hollywood, is facing two misdemeanor charges of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

According to the charging documents, the investigation began on February 22, 2026, when deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were contacted regarding suspected child pornography. An adult female victim reported that she had looked through her husband’s cellular phone and located images she believed depicted underage individuals.

Court records state the adult female victim told investigators that on February 14, 2026, she searched the phone and found “suggestive images of two (2) suspected juvenile females” located in the device’s photo gallery trash bin. The adult female victim said that on February 21, 2026 she reviewed the phone again and located another image of a suspected juvenile female who was fully nude. The victim estimated the child appeared to be between five and seven years old.

According to court documents, detectives obtained search warrants for Hahn’s residence on Higgs Lane in Hollywood and for his person. Investigators conducted a vehicle stop on February 27, 2026 and recovered a Samsung cellphone from Hahn during the stop. The device was taken into custody as evidence.

Charging documents state Hahn waived his Miranda rights and spoke with investigators. According to the documents, Hahn told deputies he had accessed child pornography from a website identified as “IMGSRC” and saved images from the site to a folder on his phone that he referred to as a “secure folder.” Hahn described the images as “nudes” along with “harder stuff” such as “sexual scenes” and “penetration.”

Investigators transported the phone to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, where it was placed into evidence. A search warrant for the device was later obtained, and a forensic review began on March 4, 2026. During that review, investigators reported locating multiple images they believed to be child pornography.

According to court documents, investigators observed images depicting suspected juveniles who were nude or engaged in sexual conduct. The documents state the suspected ages of individuals in the images ranged from toddlers to teenagers.

Investigators also reported locating several images they believed had been digitally altered. One image allegedly showed a suspected juvenile female whose image had been edited onto another photograph. Investigators stated the background of the image appeared similar to the defendant’s bedroom, including wall decorations and an orange towel hanging on a door that deputies said matched items observed during the search of the residence.

Court records show Hahn was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography related to images investigators say were located on February 22, 2026 at the residence on Higgs Lane in Hollywood.

An arrest warrant was issued on March 6, 2026 and served on March 9, 2026. Hahn was initially held without bond. Following a bail review hearing on March 10, 2026 in St. Mary’s County District Court, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered Hahn released on his own recognizance.

A hearing related to officer scheduling is set for April 9, 2026 in St. Mary’s County District Court.

